22 Sept, Lahan: CPN (Maoist Centre) has emerged victorious in Mirchaiya Municipality in Siraha district in the third phase of local level election.

The third phase of local level election was held in eight districts of province no 2, including in Siraha, on September 18.

Shrawan Kumar Yadav of the Maoist Centre has been elected to the post of Mayor with 4,736 votes. His nearest rival Sitaram Yadav of Nepali Congress got 3,093 votes, according to the District Election Office, Siraha.

Similarly, Jibachi Devi of Maoist Centre has garnered 4,939 votes to be elected to the post of Deputy Mayor of the same municipality. Her closest contender Nepali Congress (NC)’s Nirashala Devi Sah secured 3,141 votes.

With this, CPN (Maoist Centre) has won in four local levels in Siraha district, as of now.