30 Oct, Kathmandu: The national cricket squad to play in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Malaysia has been announced. The international cricket tournament is taking place from November 9 to 20.

Dipendra Singh Airee is the captain of the 15-member team announced Sunday by a selection committee comprising U-19 team coach Binod Das and ACC representative Venkatapathy Raju.

The final name list of players for the tournament was declared among 19 players remaining in the closed training session.

Rohit Kumar Poudel, Sandip Lamichhane, Sandip Sunar, Pranit Thapa Magar, Anil Kumar Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Shahab Alam, Prakas KC, Kamal Singh Airee, Bhim Sarki, Rashid Khan and Jitendra Singh are in the squad.

Likewise, Sndeep Jora, Bikram Kumar Bhusal, Ankit Subedi and Bijay Chaudhary have been chosen as alternative players.

The team is leaving for Bangladesh Monday to play three practice matches with the Bangladeshi U-19 team.

Eight countries with the ‘test status’ including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan are taking part in the tournament. RSS