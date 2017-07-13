13 July, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): The task of removing debris of landslide that occurred at Charkilo of Kalikhola along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has begun early this morning.

The road that remained disrupted since 3,25pm Wednesday after landslide has yet to come into operation. However, one way traffic was made open at 8.00pm yesterday to allow vehicles stuck in the mid part of risky road to cross, said Chitwan Police Superintendant Deepak Thapa.

The debris removal has begun this morning as it was halted yesterday night after assessing higher risk while doing so in the dark, said Chief of District Traffic Police Office Chitwan, Santosh Pant.

“We cleared the deck and allowed around 300 vehicles which were stuck on the road to pass through the risky section”, Pant informed. Then the traffic was brought to standstill for the removal of landslide, he further shared, adding the debris removal has started since 4.00am this morning. RSS