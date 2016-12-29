Deshar, Shrestha bag Narayan Gopal Youth Music Award

29 Dec, Kathmandu: Youth singer Nisha Deshar and musician Santosh Shrestha will be honoured jointly with the ‘Narayan Gopal Youth Music Award’ for this year.

A meeting of the Narayan Gopal Youth Music Award took a decision to this effect on Wednesday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a gold medal.

Established in 2048 B.S. in memory of melody maestro Narayan Gopal, the award is provided every year to youth singers and musicians below 40 active in music resonating with originality and country’s culture.

Bishwokarma, Shrestha bag Araniko Youth Art Award

Meanwhile, youth artists Jyoti Prakash Bishwokarma and Prithvi Shrestha will jointly be awarded this year’s ‘Araniko Youth Art Award’. The award carries a purse of Rs 50,000 and a gold medal.