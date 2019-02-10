Chitwan, Feb 10: Minister for Youth and Sports Jagat Bahadur Bishwokarma stressed the need for making sports healthy and respected for its development. “It is be difficult to save pride and prestige of the country until sports sector having deep connection with country’s pride is respected,” he said, talking to media-persons here today. The Minister also acknowledged the achievements made in sports so far by the country.

In the wake of the announcement of constructing Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium by the Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation, he observed that the government was positive towards it. “Construction of sports structures by mobilising resources from government, private and non-government sectors should be taken in a positive light,” he commented.

—-

(RSS)