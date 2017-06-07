7 June, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar assumed the office with the same portfolio for second time in a month.

DPM Gachchhadar had assumed the same portfolio in the government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, while he repeated it today under the leadership of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

This is the fifth time he became the DPM and the 14th time the minister.

Assuming the office on Wednesday, he said the first round of local level election was held as the first step of the implementation of the constitution. Remaining election of the second round and of provincial and federal parliament would fully implement the constitution, he added.

He stressed on holding the election of the provincial and federal parliament in the time between Kartik to Mansir.

On the occasion, Ministry Secretary Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said efforts were on to prepare code of conduct for the representatives elected in the local levels.