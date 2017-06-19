19 June, Dadeldhura: At a time when election fever has gripped Dadeldhura district, voters of Anarkholi, on the border between Dadeldhura and Baitadi districts are displeased, saying they have got only false promises of road construction from political leaders time and again.

Voters of Ajaymeru Rural Municipality-1 in Dadeldhura complained with the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) that they receive slew of assurances only during the election.

Nowadays, election has become the major issue for a tea talk at Anarkholi bazaar. The voters of the area, where the Nepali Congress had got victorious to the election held in 2054 BS, said that the presence of the state from infrastructure development in the village is very nominal.

Tarkaraj Bhatta of Samaiji said, “The police station is the only semblance of state’s presence in our ward.” He said although the road was opened 19 years back, it has not been upgraded till now.

Saying they have compulsion to go to the district headquarters walking some eight hours to visit the hospital for treatment, Bhatta said they would cast vote only after making written agreement of construction of roads to establishment of health posts with the candidates during second round of local-level election.

A local Deepak Bhatta said, “The leaders also gave only assurance during second Constituent Assembly election. Locals complained that although they exerted pressure to Kathmandu for road upgrading, but in vain.

Dharmananda Bhatta of Samaiji said that the village has no higher secondary level school. He said, “High number of girls has been deprived of higher education in lack of higher secondary level school in the area.”

He said, “We will vote to the candidate taking initiative for the establishment of higher secondary level school in the village.”

In the face of second phase of local elections, locals in the remote hilly parts are expecting that the election will bring a wave for local development and prosperity in the locality.

A local of Dadeldhura district headquarters Dharma Nanda said that they were eager to cast their votes to capable and honest candidates for the development and prosperity in district.

The three major Parties: Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) and Rastriya Janamorcha are the major forces in Ajaymaru Rural Municipality of the district.

Similarly, the locals of Badur bazaar of Doti said that they were planning to vote those candidates who seriously express commitment to manage the drinking water in the locality as they were facing acute shortage of drinking water.

A local Ganesh Bahadur Bista also shared the same thing adding that they were facing acute shorting of drinking water for long and the problem has become a major one along with the increment of the population.

Likewise, locals of Jogbudhachok are also facing drinking water shortage as over 70 households live there.

Laxmidutta Bhattarai of Jorayal Rural Municipality-2 also said that they were also planning to vote for right candidates who clearly bring a plan to address the problem of road construction and irrigation. He further added that the local area eagerly waiting for cast the votes as they were going to exercise their voting rights after 20 years.

The three major parties NC, UML and MC are in a race at Jorayal Rural Municipality. Deepak Bista from NC, Durga Ojha from UML and Chhabi Oli from MC are in the race to the post of chairperson. RSS