Drone cameras to be used to check garbage disposal into Bagmati

11 Feb, Kathmandu: Anyone used to throwing garbage into Bagmati river? Beware! You may be caught and booked.

As part of the Bagmati Clean-Up Campaign that reached its 196th weeks today, a team of people from Seoul University in South Korea is there to monitor to make sure that the river is clean.

As part of its job, the team will monitor with drone cameras and take pictures of those littering the river or encroaching upon the land belonging to the river (if any) and help book the rule violators.

The team is expected to keep records of those throwing trashes into the river with photographs and submit the report to concerned authorities like the Ministries of Urban Development and Drinking Water and Sanitation, Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Development Committee, respective Metropolitan City, Sub Metropolitan City and municipalities for necessary action against the violators.

“The team will be divided into three groups and will start monitoring the specified areas to ensure the river is clean and for that it has acquired approval from the government,” said the campaigner Umesh Bohara.

The areas from Utterbahine to Gokarneshwor Temple in Gokarneshwor Municipality, from Sinamangal to Min Bhavan and in Kathmandu Metropolis, from Teku bridge to Sundarighat in Lalitpur Metropolitan City fall under the scope of the team, he said.

Meanwhile, 26 metric ton garbage has been extracted from Bagmati river as part of the mega cleaning campaign today. RSS