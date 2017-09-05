5 Sept, Lahan: As less than two weeks remain for the third phase of local level election scheduled for September 18 in eight Terai districts including Siraha in the Province No 2, political parties here have intensified the door-to-door visit programmes in a bid to win the people’s hearts.

Different political parties– the Nepali Congress, CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, Nepal Democratic Forum, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RJP) and Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJPN)–are seen at people’s doorsteps as they hope to garner the locals’ support and create an election wave in their favour.

However, the NC, the largest party in the Parliament, is yet to finalise the names of party candidates for major posts in Lahan, Golbazaar, Mirchaiya, and Kajarnha Municipalities and Bariyarpatti and Aurahi Rural Municipalities. According to party district president Ram Chandra Yadav, names of all candidates for the September 18 elections will be finalised very soon.

Declared candidates and those in the race for getting tickets other local levels here are busy in meetings with voters. Parties’ flags and banners printed with the election symbols are seen at public places.

The UML had, however, finalised the names of its candidates competing in the third phase of elections from the district on May 28. Currently, party candidates are trying to convince voters to vote for them in the election. Party’s flags, banners and pamphlets have been seen massively at crossroads and market areas which are believed to be frequented by party supporters.

The CPN (Maoist Centre) has, except for some local levels, have already confirmed the candidates competing in the election.

Candidates of CPN (MC) have been organising election assembly, cadres’ meeting and door-to door campaign.

A door-to-door campaign of Mayoral candidate Hari Narayan Chaudhary and Deputy-Mayoral candidate Phool Kumari Tamang of Dhangadhimai Municipality from CPN (MC) has reached all wards, according to the party Election Publicity Committee.

Coordinator of the District Election Mobilization Committee, Ram Kumar Yadav, said that CPN (MC) has been organising door-to-door campaign and cadres meeting of final-phase.

Similarly, the Socialist Forum has accelerated election related activities after finalizing candidates at all local levels. The candidates from the Forum are in election preparation, said central member Satya Narayan Yadav.

Likewise, Nepal Democratic Forum has also expedited election campaign and door-to-door campaign in order to make the party victorious. Party Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar participated at election programmes at different places to create environment in favour of the party.

The RPP and RJPN have also started reaching at villages to establish themselves in third-round of local-level election. Although, the RJP-Nepal has not finalized the name of the candidates for the election yet, it has deployed its cadres in election publicity.

The district has eight municipalities and nine rural municipalities where there are 331,596 voters, according to the District Election Office. RSS