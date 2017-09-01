1 Sept, Kathmandu: The Ministry of Supplies has brought into operation the fair price shops to ease the supply of daily consumption goods in view of the upcoming seasonal festivals.

Four agencies under the Ministry including Salt Trading Corporation, Nepal Food Corporation, National Trading Corporation and Dairy Development Corporation have jointly brought into operation the fair price shops from today.

The shops have been operated from different 22 places including Kalimati, Teku, Satungal, Koteswor, Jawalakhel, Suryabinayak, Kalanki, Banepa and Biratnagar.

The Salt Trading Corporation has also run three mobile service centres.

The daily consumption goods such as salt, sugar, rice, oil, flour, pulses and milk products, are available in the fair-price shops.

Minister for Supplies Shiva Kumar Mandal today inaugurated a fair-price shop being run by the Ministry at local Ram Shah Path today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mandal expressed the belief that such subsidized shops would help in the smooth and regular supply of essential commodities to consumers during festival time.

Minister of State Karna Bahadur BK said the government would bring into operation such shops in the remote areas as well.

Chief Executive Officer of the Salt Trading Corporation, Urmila Shrestha said the corporation has made arrangements for providing special discount on salt, sugar and food commodities during the festival time.

General Manager of the National Trading Corporation, LavaRaj Joshi and General Manager of Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) Ganga Timilsina shed light on the various activities carried out by their respective corporations. RSS