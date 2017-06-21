21 June, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): A landslide triggered by incessant rainfall at Charkilo stretch of the Narayangadh – Muglin route has blocked transportation from early morning hours.

According to District Police Office, Chitwan, the landslide struck at night and the route remained partially open with vehicles using a single lane until 3 am, but the route shutdown completely at 4 am.

The local authorities have dispatched dozers to remove the landslide debris, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Thapa.

The obstruction has created a long line of vehicles en route to Kathmandu and Pokhara from Chitwan and vice versa. Two days earlier, a landslide in Kalikhola had obstructed transportation for eight hours here.

The Muglin route is currently under expansion and mudslides have become a common factor. Two persons were killed a few months ago when a dry landslide struck the under construction route.