4 Dec, Rajbiraj: Chairperson of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and candidate from Saptari constituency no. 2 to the House of Representatives Upendra Yadav has said that the Madhesi alliance will win a majority in the provincial assembly in the province no. 2.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the Federal Press Forum, Saptari here today, Chair Yadav said the alliance will win a majority in the province while also securing respectable position in the centre.

He also pledged to work to make his home district prosperous.