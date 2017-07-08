8 July, Phalebash (Parbat): An unidentified body found at the bank of the Kaligandaki river is reported to be that a missing teacher, police confirmed.

A DNA test revealed that the dead body is that of a missing teacher, Narayan Poudel, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shekhar Khanal said.

Poudel, a teacher with Eyeball Academy based at Katuwachaupari of Kushma municipality – 9, disappeared on June 8. His body was found two weeks later along the bank of the river in Jaimini municipality. RSS