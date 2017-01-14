MMC clinches title of Sudurpaschim Gold Cup

14 Jan, Dhangadhi: The Manang Marsyangdi Club (MMC) has won the title of first international Sudurpaschim Khaptad Gold Cup Football tournament.

In a final match held at Dhangadhi Stadium on Saturday, the MMC sidelined Sankata Club Kathmandu with 1-0 goal difference to clinch the title.

With the win, the MMC has received cash prize of Rs 500,000, shield and letter of appreciation while the second winner, Sankata Club, received cash prize of Rs 251,000.

Captain Anil Gurung had made a winning goal for the MMC.