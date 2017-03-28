Morcha not to boycott polls

28 March, Nepalgunj: Senior Vice-Chairman of Tarai Madhes Loktantrik Party Hridayesh Tripathi has said that agitating Madhesi Morcha would wage peaceful movement without boycotting local level polls, if polls were announced without constitution amendment.

At a news conference organized by Awadhi Journalists Association in Nepalgunj on Tuesday, he said the bottom line of Morcha is elections after constitution amendment and ruled out the chance of consensus by going against the spirit.

On the occasion, Tripathi said that country’s politics was pushed towards complexities due to Kathmandu’s failure to understand the psychology of Tarai-Madhes. RSS