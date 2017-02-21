Musical concert and fireworks to mark Mahashivaratri and Army Day

21 Feb, Kathmandu: The Nepal Army will be hosting musical concert and pyrotechnics display during the Mahashivaratri and Army Day which falls on February 24 this year.

The celebrations will take place at the Army Pavilion, Tundhikhel. The band concert and a display of fireworks will start at 5 pm following parades and various artistic performances throughout the day, NA Public Relations Directorate stated.

The NA will be making the entrance cost-free to seek maximum public participation in the fireworks and musical concert. The public will be allowed to enter the venue from eastern and western gates and through the gates adjacent to NAC and Sahid Gate. RSS