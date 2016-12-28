NA in top position till sixth day of 7th National Games

28 Dec, Biratnagar: The Nepal Army continues to secure the top position at the end of the sixth day of the 7th National Games underway in the eastern region.

The NA won the gold medals in both men and women Kabaddi competition concluded at Tankisinwari in Morang district on Wednesday.

The NA has won 83 gold medals so far. The medals tally as of Wednesday is as follows:

Name of team gold silver bronze total medals

Nepal Army 83 48 36 167

Nepal Police 32 27 34 93

Armed Police Force 28 22 42 92

Central region 21 37 43 101

Mid Western region 7 13 37 57

Far Western region 3 10 47 60

Eastern region 6 11 40 57

Western region 5 18 28 51