12 Sept, Chitwan: The Narayangadh-Mugling road section has been obstructed after a dry landslide fell at Setidovan along the road section this afternoon.

According to Chitwan police chief Deepak Thapa , traffic remains obstructed after the landslide with heavy rocks deposited at the place. He added that there was difficulty to remove the debris in the night to resume the traffic.

Earlier, Minster of State for Physical Planning and Transport Sita Gurung had inspected the road section today itself and issued necessary directives to ensure that it is free for traffic during the upcoming festivals. RSS