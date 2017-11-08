8 Nov, Janakpurdham, Dhanusa: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said the NC always advocates for the welfare of Madhes and Madhesi people.

While saying the responsibility has fallen on the NC to play a leading role in amending the new constitution so as to address the demands of the Madhes, he said, “The NC is always serious about honouring and safeguarding the existence of all. All should be alert to this matter.”

He also said the NC-led government has implemented a special plan for the development of Madhes, and Janakpurdham in particular.

“The government has put forward a sustainable plan for addressing flood problems, and for relief distribution to the recent flooding victims in Tarai,” he said.

Likewise, NC former General Secretary Bimalendra Nidhi informed that various bills have been passed for road expansion and upgradation, Manimandap development plan, pond conservation plan, and the establishment of Rajshrijanak University. RSS