4 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress parliamentary candidate Gagan Kumar Thapa was injured in an explosion at Chapali of Budhanilkantha Municipality-2 in Kathmandu today. An unidentified group detonated an improvised explosive device targeting an election publicity campaign involving NC leader Thapa, leaving six other NC cadres injured, three seriously, said Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu’s chief Senior Superintendent of Police Rabindra Dhanuk.

Thapa has sustained head and waist injuries and he is said to be out of life-threatening condition. He is competing in the election to the House of Representatives from the Kathmandu constituency- 4.

All the injured are receiving at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.