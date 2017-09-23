23 Sept, Janakpurdham: Nepali Congress (NC) candidates have been elected as mayor and deputy mayor in Nagarain municipality of Dhanusha district under the local elections.

NC canidate Parameswor Yadav secured 5,029 votes and Ranju Kumari Saha gained 4,849 votes.

The close contenders Ram Babu Panjiyar and Radhadevi Yadav of CPN-UML received 4,071 and 4,189 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Janata Party Nepal has secured victory in additional two local levels in Mahottari district.

According to Chief Election Officer Kiran Kumar Pokharel, RJPN’s candidate Sanjeev Kumar Saha has been elected as mayor with 4,478 and Ganga Kumari Singh Danuwar of the same party clinched deputy mayor post with 4,396 votes.

The arch rivals Om Shanker Yadav and Raj Narayan Saha obtained 3,766 and 3,066 votes, respectively.

Likewise, RJPN’s Ram Chhabila Saha got elected as chair of Ekdara rural municipality and Mahajavi Khatun of same party became the vice-chairperson.

Meanwhile, CPN-UML candidates have emerged winners as mayor and deputy mayor in Mithila municipality.

UML candidate Hari Narayan Mahato has been elected to the post of mayor with 6,740 votes whereas his close contender Raj Kumar Mahato of Nepali Congress received 5,978 votes.

Likewise, UML candidate Tara Kumari Basnet elected to the post of deputy mayor securing 6,665 against 6,378 of the CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate. RSS