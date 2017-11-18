18 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader and candidate for the Member of the House of Representatives from Constituency No 4 of Kathmandu district, Gagan Thapa, has said Nepali Congress has made tremendous contribution to promote and protect democracy in the country.

“NC has made a space that every democrat can pride on,” he said, arguing that this election can be taken as a referendum.

Leader Thapa was saying it during a programme organized by the professional association affiliated to the Nepali Congress at Kapan, Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon.

According to him, the election is a referendum for it determines whether the country goes to communist system or democratic one. Communist’s victory is not mere victory, but it’s the inroad of communist culture and communist economy. “So, what would you like to select- a democrat or communist leader,” he exclaimed.

Leader Thapa further said, “NC does not scold others as others do to NC, but it tries to bring all sides to unity and harmony.”

He urged the intellectuals to communicate with voters properly, so that they would not be misinformed and misguided.