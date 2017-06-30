30 June, Dadeldhura: The Nepali Congress (NC) candidates have won the race for Chair and Vice-Chair in three rural municipalities in Dadeldhura district in the second round of local level election.

Nawal Malla was elected Chairperson of the Ganyapdhura rural municipality securing 3,369 votes while Kamala Thagunna was elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the same municipality with 3,407.

Malla’s closest contender Birendra Malla of CPN-UML got 1,946 votes while Thagunna’s closest rival Krishna Ojha conceded defeat by securing 1,873.

Similarly, NC candidate Bal Bahadur Gurung secured 2,261 votes to become the Chairperson of Aalital rural municipality while his closest competitor CPN-Maoist Centre’s Jagat Karki got 2,098 votes.

Jala Devi Bogati was elected the Vice-Chairperson of the same municipality who garnered 2,242 votes. Her closest contender Harina Khatri of CPN-Maoist Centre got 1,994 votes.

Likewise, Kaushila Bhatta has won the race for Chief of Bageshower rural municipality with 2,007 votes, compared to 1,844 votes for his closest rival CPN-UMl candidate Bishnu Thakuri.

Padam Bohara has emerged victorious in the race for the Vice-Chairperson of the same rural municipality with 1,844 votes, compared to 1,495 votes for his closet rival Kamala Mali. RSS