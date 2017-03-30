Nepal-China relations incomparable: DPM Mahara

30 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara said Nepal-India relation is incomparable, and it has reached further height with the recent visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

During a programme organized by the Chinese Embassy here Wednesday, DPM Mahara said, “It is not only the geography but also the culture that has strengthened the two-country relations.”

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Yu Hong, said the major basis of Nepal-China relations are political trust, mutual help and bilateral assistance.

The cooperation between China and Nepal was continuous in the sector of agriculture and energy among others. RSS