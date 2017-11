24 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepal has climbed six positions in the new FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

As per the latest ranking, Nepal is now in the 170th position from the 164th ranking earlier. In South Asia, Nepal is in the fourth position, with India in the top in the 105th rank.

The Maldives is in the 157th position, Bhutan in 185th, Bangladesh in the 192nd and Sri Lanka is the 200th rank.