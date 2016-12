29 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepal will face Sri Lanka on Friday in the final of the group phase of the 4th SAFF Women’s Championship Football Tournament underway in Siliguri in India. The match will decide the winner of Group ‘A’ into which Nepal is categorised.

Having won previous all two games it played in the tournament, Nepal has gained six points while Sri Lanka has got three points.

Earlier in separate matches, Nepal had defeated Bhutan 8-0 and Maldives 9-0. Nepal tops Group ‘A’.