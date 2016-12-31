Nepal to get additional 40 MW power from India from Sunday

31 Dec, Kathmandu: Nepal is to import 40 MW electricity from January 1.

It will get total 120 MW electricity including additional 40 MW via Dhalkebar-Muzaffar 400 KV transmission line from India.

It has been certain after a telephone talk between Energy Minister Janardan Sharma and Minister of State for Power of India, Piyush Goyal, this evening, said Spokesperson at the Energy Ministry, Dinesh Ghimire.

Spokesperson Ghimire shared the information that an understanding was reached between both ministers to bring additional 15 MW electricity from Tanakpur point as well as to buy ERS (Emergency Restoration System) tower from India for the repair and maintenance of the transmission line.