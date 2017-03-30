Nepal to play in Copa Puma U-12 football championship

30 March, Tokyo (Japan): Nepal is sending an energetic team of 12 players to compete in the Copa Puma Toreros Cup U-12 football championship that is kicking off here on Friday.

Currently, the Nepali team is undergoing vigorous training in preparation for the championship. Former national players Basanta Gauchan and Rajendra Tamang are coaching the team so as to hone the skills of the Nepali U-19 team for an aggressive performance.

Last year, Nepal was ranked 18th in the championship and the coaches hope to improve the rank this year. Gauchan, who works at the Japan Academy, said the 12 Nepali players are playing in the championship at his initiation and with the support of the Academy.

Entrepreneur Prakash Tulachan, who played an active role in bringing the Nepali players to Japan, said the 12 players were selected from more than 500 players from Butwal, Bhairahawa, Pokhara and Kathmandu among other places.

The Nepali team will play against 12 international teams including from Brazil, Spain, Australia and Germany, and 20 local teams from Japan. The football matches under the championship will be held at the Gotemba playground at Kamiyama in Shizuoka Prefecture, four and half hours’ drive south-west from Tokyo. RSS