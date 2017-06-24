24 June, Kathmandu: Nepal Storm has defeated the Sri Lankan Lion by a wicket in the ongoing Asian Club Premier League (APL) played at TU cricket ground Friday.

The Sri Lankan Lions, batting first after winning the toss, secured 148 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

For the Lions, Utsab Chandra made the highest runs- 40; while Nikhil Namdev made 26 and 19 runs respectively.

Similarly, Ashish Bista, captain Hasiba Hamajad and Gaurav Barbde from Nepal Storm took two wickets each.

Nepal Storm chasing the target of 149 runs posed by Sri Lankan Lions finally met the target at the loss of nine wickets. RSS