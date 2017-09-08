8 Sept, Kathmandu: Nepali national cricket team today left for Malaysia to participate in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup Qualifier (East Region) that will begin from September 10.

Nepal is placed in Group ‘A’ that also comprises Bhutan, Singapore and Thailand, while Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Myanmar are put under Group ‘B’.

Nepal will start off by playing against Thailand in its first match on September 11. Thereafter Nepal will face Bhutan and Singapore on September 13 and 14 respectively in its second and third matches.

Dipendra Singh Aire will captain the team, while Binod Das is chief coach and Kalam Ali assistant coach.

Players are Sandip Lamichhane, Rohit Kumar Poudel, Kishor Mahato, Shahab Alam, Mohammad Aasif Sheikh, Sandip Sunar, Sandip Jora, Sumit Maharjan, Pranit Thapa Magar, Anil Kumar Shah, Paban Sarff, Nandan Yadav and Bikram Bhusal. RSS