6 July, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara held talks with the ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE to Nepal and garnered information about the status of Nepalis working in their respective countries. He stressed that the Nepali workers should be safe and secure.

Similarly, he said peaceful dialogue could be means to address diplomatic problems. “Nepal is not for any kind of terrorism, but for resolving problems in a peaceful manner,” he said, suggesting, “You could also solve your problems in the similar way.”

Similarly, he said there was no problem in Nepal’s relations with the friendly countries, citing the Qatar crisis.

On the occasion, the ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, Abdulnaser Hussein Al-Harthi; from Egypt, Baher Nabil Abdelfattah Helmy, and Charge d’ Affaires from UAE, Haitham Al Hammadi, informed Foreign Minister Mahara that they had severed ties with Qatar.

The Egyptian Ambassador Helmy said, “Qatar protected terrorism as it was found financially assisting the Muslim Brotherhood. The Al Jazeera Network is against people.”

Similarly, the Saudi Ambassador Harthi said the Nepalis working in the UAE and Egypt were safe and they had no problems on their daily activities.

Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to Nepal, Park Yong paid a courtesy call on DPM Mahara. During the meeting, DPM Mahara said as the South Korea was an observer nation to SAARC, the Nepal-SK relations was significant and strengthened. RSS