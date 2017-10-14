14 Oct, Kathmandu: Speaker Onsari Gharti has said the Legislature-Parliament had a significant tenure with long term effects.

Addressing the final meeting of the Legislature-Parliament Saturday evening, she informed that the parliament meeting was held for 666 times which passed 56 bills needed for the country and people.

During the term of this parliament, elections of the two prime ministers were held, budget and programme and policies of governments brought. The laws directly related to public life –criminal and civil code – were passed by this parliament.

Speaker Gharti further said efforts were made to make the activities of the parliament effective and transparent. Discouraging extravagant expense, live telecast of parliament activities were ensured.

Similarly, ‘Question and Answer with Government’, initiation of construction of parliament building, quarters for lawmakers were other initiatives.

She expressed happiness over the successful term. The term of this parliament is expiring this midnight.