14 Oct, Kathmandu: The last meeting of the Legislature-Parliament turned Constituent Assembly is underway at present.

Representatives of all the political parties, speaking in the meeting on party basis, have stressed on the need of fulfilling the remaining responsibilities by holding the election to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies on the stipulated date in the situation of the promulgation and implementation of the constitution.

The top leaders of the major political parties have also addressed the last meeting of the Legislature-Parliament.

The tenure of the present Legislature-Parliament is terminating from mid-night today, on the eve of the nomination of the candidacy under the proportional category of the House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

The 601-member second Constituent Assembly constituted on November 19, 2013 transformed itself into Legislature-Parliament after the promulgation of the constitution on September 20, 2015.

Dr. Shivaji Yadav of the Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum Nepal, CP Mainali of the CPN (ML), Prem Suwal of the Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party, Chitra Bahadur KC of the Rastriya Janamorcha, Meena Kumari Rajbanshi of the Nepal Pariwar Dal, independent lawmakers Shyam Kumar Shrestha (Kavre), Biswendra Paswan of the Bahujan Shakti Party, Rukmani Chaudhary of the Sanghiya Loktantrik Mancha, Prem Bahadur Singh of the Samajbadi Janata Party, Hari Charan Saha of the Nepali Janata Dal, Ganga Chaudhary of the Naya Shakti Nepal, Laxman Rajbanshi of the Baudhdhik Janatantrik Parishad, Dr Kumar Khadka of the Akhanda Party Nepal and Lokmani Dhakal of the Janajagaran Party.

The top leaders of the major parties have concluded addressing the meeting a few minutes ago.

Speaker Onsari Gharti is delivering her farewell speech now.