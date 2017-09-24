24 Sept, Chitwan: Preparations are on full swing for launching kidney transplant services at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.

It is estimated that around 10 per cent of total populations are facing kidney related ailments in Nepal which has been on the rise in the recent decades.

Among them, annually around 3,000 kidney patients are in dire need of kidney transplant in Nepal.

Though four hospitals in the capital city have been providing kidney transplant services, there is no regular and smooth service of such kind outside the Valley.

According to Medical Superintendant at Bharatpur Hospital, Dr Rudra Marasini, Health Minister Girirajmani Pokharel is in favour of setup of kidney transplant centre outside the capital city.

At the directive of the Health Minister, the Bharatpur Hospital Development Committee has taken official decision to put forward the proposal for the establishment of transplant service.

The Human Organ Transplant Centre, Bhaktapur, Teaching Hospital Maharajgunj and Bir Hospital have been providing kidney transplant services in Kathmandu from the government front. Likewise, Grandi Hospital is rendering this service from the private health facility. The government has been providing grant ranging Rs 500,000 to Rs 1,000,000 for kidney transplant.

Marasini said the Bharatpur hospital can continue the transplant service if the government provides the construction and operational costs in the first year.

Though it requires Rs 40 million to start minor transplant service, Rs 130 million is estimated to provide the service of high

The Bharatpur Hospital has been providing dialysis service since last month. RSS