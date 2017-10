21 Oct, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today offered Bhaitika to her younger brother (Degendra Pandey) at 11:51 am, the auspicious time for Bhaitika this year.

The Bhaitika took place at the President House in Shital Niwas. After the Bhaitika, the Head of State extended blessings to her brother, and offered sweets, fruits and walnuts. In return, President Bhandari received blessings and presents like money from brother Pandey.