23 Nov, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all Nepalese sisters and brothers on the special occasion of Bibaha Panchami celebrations.

In her message given on the occasion today, President hoped that the festival will help in consolidating mutual harmony, goodwill, and tolerance among people of different religions, cultures, communities and regions.

The Head of State today extended hearty best wishes to all people in the context of the celebration of Bibaha Panchami, especially to those of the Mithila community and people living in Tarai.

Bibaha Panchami commemorates the marriage of Ram and Sita. According to religious script, Sita was born out of Earth and adopted by the sage king Janak of the ancient state of Mithila, the present-day Janakpurdham. Bibaha Panchami is a religious and cultural festival celebrating the wedding of Rama and Sita.