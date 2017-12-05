5 Dec, Kailali: Spokesperson for the government, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, has said temporary capital of every province will be declared shortly after the second phase of the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Chiefs of provinces will be appointed after the election, according to government spokesperson who is also the Minister for Information and Communications.

Speaking at a press meet organised by the Nepal Press Union, Kailali here today, he called on voters to confidently take part in the second phase elections taking place this Thursday as the government has guaranteed full election security.

On a different note, he said media houses would get more state facilities in the future and they, in return, should improve their quality.

He added that the government was working on the plan to expand mass communication facilities to all provinces.

Role of mass media was vital to hold the election in a free and impartial atmosphere, he said, urging journalists to fulfill their role as per the expectation in the December 7 election as well. RSS