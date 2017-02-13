QRT and Finance Taskforce to provide round the clock security cover in Chitwan

13 Feb, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): A taskforce of armed security personnel has been mobilized round the clock to provide security cover to banking and financial institutes (BFIs) and gold and silver dealers in Narayangadh and Bharatpur of Chitwan.

The ‘Finance Taskforce’ of the police has been mobilized from today to maintain peace and security and to curtail crime, according to Chitwan’s police.

The decision to form the taskforce was taken during a discussion between the representatives of Chitwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, gold and silver dealers and the police on Sunday in wake of increasing incidents of theft and robbery.

The gold and silver entrepreneurs had earlier demanded security, and warned of resorting to strike if the authorities turned their backs to their demand. “The 24 hour mobilization of QRT (Quick Response Team) and finance taskforce equipped with weapons and communication sets has started from today onwards,” Chitwan Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deepak Shrestha said and added further, “Mobile teams have also been deputed as per the necessity.”

On February 2, robbers broke into a modern jewelry shop in Narayangadh and made off with four kilos of precious yellow metal and 500 grams of silver along with Rs 700,000 in cash.

The gold heist was followed on Friday night by a robbery at Anugraha Jewelry Suppliers during which Rs 800,000 worth of gold-coated necklaces were stolen. The police are yet to make arrests in connection with the incident.

Narayangadh, which is the central marketplace of Chitwan and the surrounding districts, has a huge concentration of BFIs and jewelry entrepreneurs. The businessmen in Chitwan have already presented the government with a memorandum through the Chitwan’s district administration citing a surge in incidents of theft against the backdrop of weakening security scenario. RSS