30 Nov, Rukum: The polls that were postponed on November 26 in two polling centres in Rukum (West) are being held again on Friday.

The polls were postponed after the ballot papers were burnt by the use of acid.

The Office of the Chief Election Officer said that entire preparations were completed for the re-polling in each centre of Bafikot Rural Municipality and Athbiskot Municipality.

The government officials have already been deployed for the polls.

Chief Election Officer Kaji Bahadur Rai said that the officials have been deployed for re-polling as per the directive of the Election Commission.

The voting for the elections to the House of Representatives would be held in polling centre (A) at Kanda-based Ratra Primary School in Bafikot Rural Municipality-5 while the voting for the proportional would be held at polling centre (B) of Nepal Rastriya Secondary School in Athbiskot Municipality.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rukum Rajendra Prasad Dhamala said that the security situation has been beefed up in both the polling centres.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress has announced not to take part in the voting process in the polling centre (B) of Nepal Rastriya Secondary School in Athbiskot Municipality until its cadre was released till Friday. A Nepali Congress cadre was arrested for his alleged involvement in the burning by acid of the ballot papers in Athbiskot in the election held on November 26.