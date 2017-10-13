13 Oct, Ilam: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Ilam has recommended candidates for the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies to be held on coming November and December.

RPP has recommended Yograj Lamichhane as a candidate from Ilam Constituency-1 and Lal Bahadur Dangi from Constiteuncy-2 to contest the House of Representatives election under the frist-past-the-post category.

Likewise, the party has recommended Indra Kumar Lama and Rishikesh Ojha from Constituency 1 for the State Assemblies under the first-past-the-post category and Leela Devi Shrestha and Ganesh Bahadur Chauhan under the proportional representation category.

According to RPP Ilam Chairperson, the party has recommended Nasib Rai and Pratap Chapagain for State Assemblies from the Constituency-2 under PPTP category while Dig Bahadur Koirala, Maya Chauhan, Jeevan Pandey and Damodar Dahal have been recommended as candidates for the House of Representatives under proportional representation category. RSS