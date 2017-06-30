30 June, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara Friday held a meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador to Nepal and expressed his concerns on security situation of Nepali migrant workers in Qatar.

In a meeting with Ambassador Ahmed Jassim Mohamed Ali al-Hamar at the Ministry Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mahara expressed Nepal Government’s grave concern over the security status of Nepali migrant workers in Qatar and those hired by Qatari companies based in other Arabian countries in the wake of diplomatic crisis in Qatar.

The Minister urged Ambassador Hamar to give special priority to the safety of Nepali workers there, shared the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Underlining the need of finding a way out to the crisis looming in Qatar through dialogue and discussions, he said, Nepal was ready to facilitate if necessary to settle the problem peacefully.

In response, the Ambassador assured that the Qatari Government would give a special focus to the security of Nepali workers in Qatar and working in Qatari companies based in other Arabian nations as well.

According to him, Nepali community in Qatar has so far remained unaffected by the crisis seen in the Arabian countries. The Ambassador expressed his hope that bilateral ties existing between Nepal and Qatar would further grow in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretary General Amjad Hussain B Sial Friday paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Mahara.

During the meeting, the two discussed the matters relating to the implementation of decisions made to further activate the SAARC. The Minister informed the SAARC Secretary General that initiations would be taken to hold a SARRC ministerial level meeting.

Stating that Nepal would take initiative to enable atmosphere conducive for hosting the SAARC Summit, he underlined the need of continuous bilateral and multilateral talks and discussions among the member countries to further increase the SAARC presence.

The SAARC Secretary General insisted on the need of initiations from the members nations to make the SAARC more dynamic regional bloc.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masashi Ogawa called on Foreign Minister Mahara Friday. On the occasion, the two touched on the issues relating to the exchange of bilateral assistance, mutual interests and cooperation, according to Foreign Minister’s Press Coordinator Hari Lamichhane.

Skills of Nepali workers involve for Qatar Development: Home Minister

Home Minister Janardan Sharma, during his meeting with the Qatari Ambassador Friday, said skills and knowledge of Nepali workers had been involved for the development of Qatar and Nepal was satisfied to see the prosperity of Qatar.

During the meeting that took place at the Home Ministry, Minister Sharma, underling the need of exchange of bilateral assistance for the benefits of both the countries, wished for the success of the Football World Cup Qatar is hosting in 2022.

The Ambassador congratulated Nepal for successfully holding the first and second rounds of local level elections.

He informed the Minister that preparations for the 2022 World Cup are near the completion, and expressed his hope that friendly relations existing between the two countries would further consolidate, the Home Ministry said in a press statement. RSS