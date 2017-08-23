23 August, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) leader and former Finance Minister Surendra Pandey has said the government must introduce a cooperative policy at the earliest for management of the cooperatives.

At the 19th Annual General Assembly (AGM) of Biswash Multi-purpose Cooperative Ltd on Tuesday here, Pandey warned that formulation of policies by excluding the opinions of the experts would result in introduction of weak policies.

He stressed on the fact that the cooperatives must seek alternate avenues of investment to avoid risking people’s money.

Stating that the cooperatives have had huge impact on nation’s economy, Pandey argued that the people must become entrepreneurs and businessmen for the country’s economic growth. RSS