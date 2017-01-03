Shah Rukh releases first ‘Raees’ poster featuring Mahira Khan

3 Jan, Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan today released two new posters of his upcoming film “Raees” featuring Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The 32-year-old actress is making her Bollywood debut with the movie and SRK took to Twitter to share the posters.

“Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana…” Shah Rukh captioned one of the posters.

Mahira plays the 51-year-old actor’s love interest in the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a police officer.

Post Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, the Rahul Dholakia-directed movie will be the second big film to be released after Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called for a ban on Pakistani artistes in wake of Uri attacks.

Ahead of the release of “Raees” (January 25), Shah Rukh had also met the MNS chief to avoid any pre-release trouble due to Mahira’s presence in the movie.