7 July, Kathmandu: Nepal Stock Exchange is set to adopt online system for its entire transactions from coming November 7

The information was shared at a press conference held here on Friday.

On the occasion, NEPSE Chief Executive Officer Sitaram Thapaliya shared that a process has been initiated to bring the entire share market to online system and it is now put on trial.

NEPSE had signed a deal with a company in line with the Public Procurement Act and Regulation for the setup of its fully automated online system.

CEO Thapaliya has started DMAT transactions of classified securities, expanded broker sections in rural areas and devised measures to increase investors’ access to investment. RSS