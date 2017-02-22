State should respect senior citizens: UML Chairman Oli

22 Feb, Kathmandu: CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday said the state should respect senior citizens while recognizing their struggle and contribution to nation building.

“Manmohan Adhikari (late veteran UML leader) would respect senior citizens much. The practice to provide allowance to them got started during his reign as Prime Minister and this continues now. I, in capacity of Prime Minister, increased the allowance to Rs 2,000 per month,” the former PM said.

He was inaugurating the ‘6th Jestha Nagarik Desh Darshan’ organised on Wednesday by the Manamohan Memorial Academy at UML party office in Dhumbarahi Wednesday.

Also on the occasion, UML General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel remembered Manamohan as a man who would help and respect helpless and elderly people.

UML Vice Chairperson Asta Laxmi Shakya, also in-charge of Province 3, stressed the need for the state for respecting and honouring senior citizens.

At the event, UML Chairman Oli handed over down jackets, caps and bags to the participating elderly people.

As many as 120 elderly people from Province-3 will participate in a nationwide tour organised by the UML from February 23 to March 1, said the Academy, adding that the tour location include Manakamana, Bindhyabasini, Lumbini, Chitwan and Sauraha. RSS