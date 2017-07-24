24 July, Chautara: Traffic has been halted after a landslide broke the Larcha bridge over the Bhotekoshi river at Phulpingkatti rural municipality in Sindhupalchok district on Sunday evening.

Vehicular movement has been obstructed after big boulders that fell along with the landslide debris on the 70 metres long bridge broke it in the middle, the District Police Office, Sindhupalchok stated. The bridge connects Phulpingkatti with Tatopani.

Huge flood in the river 36 years ago had washed the Nepal-China Friendship bridge at Tatopani and the Larcha bridge. The bridges were constructed some two years after that with the support provided by the Chinese government.

The locals of Tatopani are facing problem travelling to neighbouring areas and to Bahrabise after the halt in transport services. RSS