13 Sept, Chitwan: The transportation along the Narayangadh – Muglin road stretch has resumed after a dry landslide blocked the country’s busiest route on Tuesday.

The landslide and boulders cascading down the hill struck the Seti Dohvan section at 7:40 pm. The landslide debris was cleared at 1 am, according to the District Police Office, Chitwan.

A truck travelling along the route at the time of the incident suffered minor damages after falling boulders grazed it. The site is located 20 kilometres towards Mugling from Narayangadh. The road stretch has turned into muddy slush following a downpour on Monday night. RSS