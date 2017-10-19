19 Oct, Itahari: Two persons died and three others were critically injured in separate accidents in Sunsari district on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Upendra Ghimire, 25, of Ramdhuni-4 and Kuntosh Chaudhary, 25, of Duhabi-4, according to Eastern Regional Traffic Police Office, Itahari.

Pillion rider Ghimire died when a motorcycle (Ko 11 Pa 8085) heading towards east from west and a car (Ba 13 Cha 3341) coming from opposite direction collided with each other.

Motorcyclist Ghimire died while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

Similarly, Chaudhary died when a truck with Indian number plate (W B 15 A 7995) hit a motorcycle (Ko 20 Pa 6059) coming from opposite direction at Duhabi Municipality-4.

Police have impounded both vehicles and the car driver is under police surveillance while the truck driver is at large. RSS