28 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he would do all that he can for the development of Chitwan.

At an election assembly organised at Ghosari of Madi municipality on Monday, Chairman Dahal, who is contesting for the House of Representatives from Chitwan-3, expressed the commitment to spend rest of his life for the development and prosperity of the country and developing Chitwan as a model. He said, “Madi has many type of problems. Chitwan is the district with immense possibilities. I will not leave any stone unturned for the development of the district after I win the election.”

The former Prime Minister said that he has a vision for the integrated development of Madi and already talked about this with the left alliance, as it was not possible only from the local and provincial governments.

Saying he was familiar about the menace of wildlife including elephants at Madi, Chair Dahal expressed the commitment to construct a ring road around the Chure area.