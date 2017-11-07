7 Nov, Ratnanagar: CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that women’s role in every sector was decisive as the constitution implementation process was almost in final phase.

In an interaction with women leaders associated with the left alliance here in Bharatpur of Chitwan on Monday, chair Dahal who is contesting the polls from Chitwan-3 said that the women’s role was important in the upcoming elections as well.

On the occasion, women leaders raised concern over the few number of women candidates nominated by the alliance in the elections. Responding to the query, chair Dahal committed to meet the constitutional criteria of 33 per cent women representation even through proportional representational system.

Similarly, speaking at the same programme, CPN (UML) standing committee member Surendra Pandey who is also contesting from Chitwan-1, committed to construct a children’s hospital in the area. He further promised to construct various developmental projects in the district. RSS